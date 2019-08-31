HomeRadio One Exclusives

Midland-Odessa Shooting: 5 Dead, 21 Injured According To Authorities

Posted August 31, 2019

Five people are dead and 21 have been injured following a mass shooting in  Midland-Odessa, Texas, on Saturday afternoon according to authorities.

The Odessa Police Department said Saturday afternoon that it was looking for at least one suspect who was “driving around Odessa shooting at random people”. The suspect had apparently hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.

Police informed the media that just after 5:30 PM local time that the active shooter threat had concluded and that one of the suspected gunmen, a white male in his 30s, was killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. Midland Memorial Hospital said it has received six patients, three of whom are in critical condition.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

More details will be made available throughout the evening.

It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.

Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

