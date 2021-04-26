The 93rd Academy Awards have concluded and the red carpet showed off an array of looks that are gaining equal praise and also some jeers from onlookers. We’ve looked at the wide array of outfits from the Oscars, allowing the readers to make their own determinations.

Regina King, who was not nominated for an Oscar this year, was still in attendance in a Louis Vuitton dress that was a definite head-turning outfit. Zendaya, one of the most glamorous actresses in the game, also pulled off a stunning look that folks will be talking about for a while.

Depending on your sense of style, Lakeith Stanfield’s retro look can swing either way on this list. Tyler Perry kept it regular degular and Go-Go Queen Glenn Close‘s dress was styled to resemble a salwar kameez.

Andra Day, Viola Davis, Leslie Odom Jr., and plenty others all came to stunt, but some folks didn’t love Colman Domingo’s hot pink look nor did they think Halle Berry’s dress was the Oscar-winning actress at her best. All of this is completely objective and up to the viewer.

The bottom line is that folks put on the outfits they felt best in and we should at least be gracious and kind when we do these kinds of breakdowns. Tracking down all the outfits wasn’t an easy task and we most certainly missed a few notable stars and their clothing of choice for the lavish affair, so let us know who we missed and we’ll be sure to get them some light.

For now, enjoy the gallery of images below.

Photo: Getty

#Oscars: The Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Yays & Nays was originally published on hiphopwired.com

