nintendo switch , Pokemon , pokemon snap
HomeNews

Sequel To ‘Pokemon Snap’ Announced For Nintendo Switch

Posted June 17, 2020

Pokemon Snap 2

Source: Pokemon Company / New Pokemon Snap


Awwwww snap, this is the news Pokemon fans have been waiting a long time for.

It’s been 21 long years, but Pokemon Snap is finally back. During today’s Pokemon event, the company announced New Pokemon Snap, as it is aptly titled, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game will be based on the original N64 game that was released back in 1999, which instantly became a cult classic with fans. In it, you took the role of the character Todd Snap are tasked by Professor Oak to take photos of wild Pokemon that inhabited the album. Using specific items, you could make the Pokemon perform certain poses to capture the perfect shot.

New Pokemon Snap, which is being developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment, will pretty much follow that same formula. One can safely assume that it will have some new features thanks to the latest technology that Nintendo Switch features like its Joy-Con and the gyroscopic controls.

No release date has been announced, but the Nintendo exclusive is currently in development.

As you can imagine, fans are understandably excited about the news about the games return and have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the announcement.

After you watch the trailer, you can peep them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Pokemon Company / New Pokemon Snap

Sequel To ‘Pokemon Snap’ Announced For Nintendo Switch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Entertainment News
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 2 days ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 2 days ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 7 days ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 1 week ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 1 week ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 3 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 1 month ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 1 month ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 1 month ago
05.19.20
Photos
Close