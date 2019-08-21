HomeNews

Thirsty Twitter Reacts To New Besties Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallions Bikini Flicks

Posted August 21, 2019

Thirsty Twitter Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion & Jordyn Wood's Photos

Megan Thee Stallion might be planning for Autumn, announcing “Hot Nerd Fall” is coming, but it’s definitely still a “Hot Girl Summer.” The “Cash Sh*t” rapper and her new bestie Jordyn Woods has Twitter collectively clutching their pearls after they shared a new photo of them together.

The world needs more photos of  Megan and Jordyn together period. The two buddies shared a photo of themselves looking as thick as they want to be rocking swimsuits after giving fans a hint that something was special coming after appearing on Meg’s Instagram live session.

As to be expected, the thirsty ones were out in full force shooting their shots and letting the new dynamic duo know they are willing to risk it all for them. We are just thrilled to see that Jordyn found way better friends than those shady Kardashians. She can’t go wrong with a friend like Megan in her corner. PLUS she gets some tips on how to keep those knees sturdy.

To see all of the replies to Megan and Jordyn’s photo hit the gallery below.

Thirsty Twitter Reacts To New Besties Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallions Bikini Flicks was originally published on www.hiphopwired.com

