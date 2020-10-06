j balvin
Twitter Orders All The Jokes For J Balvin Getting A McDonald’s Meal

Posted October 6, 2020

J Balvin and Travis Scott both occupy rare air. Like La Flame just before him, the Reggaeton star has linked up with McDonald’s and has his very own namesake meal.

The Colombian singer’s meal began being available at nationwide McDonald’s restaurants on Monday (Oct. 5). The J. Balvin meal consists of a Big Mac, french fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. It will be available throughout the month of October.

Blavin’s meal replaces Travis Scott meal (a Quarter Pounder with cheese and TK) as it concluded.

“I’ve been a fan of McDonald’s since I was a kid,” Balvin told Hypebeast. “When I was a kid growing up [in Colombia,] we didn’t have McDonald’s until later so when I visited the United States it was like always like ‘First thing, we gotta go to McDonald’s,’ and I’d get my usual Big Mac, Oreo McFlurry and medium french fries with ketchup. I’ve always gotten the same thing since I was a kid — no pickles, though.”

Peep some of the commentary regarding McDonald’s latest celebrity collaboration below.

