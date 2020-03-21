Who are you? Why am I reading this?



I’m Penny and I’m new at Radio Now.

I’m not sure, for funsies? You like celebrity gossip? You enjoy trashy tv and cute puppies?

I don’t know your business.

Where are you from?

Houston, Texas BABY! I went to Hightower High School (GO CANES!) and University of Houston — GO COOOOOGS!!!!!

Wait, what?

Remind me again, why am I reading this?

You enjoy Keeping up with the Kardashians? Bad jokes? Projects and style?

Maybe you’re into that kind of thing. I’m not sure, but I’m so glad you’re here.

Want to be best friends?

Hell yeah! Find me on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: