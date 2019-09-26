Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Announced For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hustlers red carpet premiere at TIFF 2019

Source: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com / WENN

It’s official! We have the halftime performers for the Super Bowl next year in Miami and they’re Jennifer Lopez and Shakira!

The pair will be co-headliners of the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show and will be the first artists to perform during the league’s marquee event since the league entered into a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint to lead the league in music and entertainment endeavors.

Last year, Maroon 5 was joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.  The halftime show is the most-watched musical performance of the year with nearly 100 million viewers annually. Previous performers included Lady Gaga in 2017, BeyoncéBruno MarsColdplayJustin Timberlake in 2018, Katy Perry, Prince, Madonna and more.

Super Bowl LIV takes place in Miami on February 2, 2020.

RELATED: Here Are The Best Commercials From Super Bowl LIII

RELATED: Remember These Unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Performances (Some May Blow Your Mind)

jennifer lopez , shakira , Super Bowl halftime show

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
WATCH: Zendaya, Kim K & More Clap Back…
 2 hours ago
09.26.19
2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet
Kane Brown Wants You To Call Him
 2 hours ago
09.26.19
Trending ZAYN
Trending
Zayn Malik Covers Shaed’s “Trampolines” Breaks Social Media…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
Hustlers red carpet premiere at TIFF 2019
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Announced For Super Bowl Halftime…
 3 hours ago
09.26.19
Cassie And Her Fiancée Alex Fine Wed In…
 10 hours ago
09.26.19
Rose Bouquet
WATCH: Teddy Swims’ Emotional Cover Of “I Can’t…
 19 hours ago
09.25.19
Amir Diamond x Courtney Hall
WATCH: Amir Diamond Gets Comfy On The Courtney…
 22 hours ago
09.25.19
Jonas Brothers
Did Diplo Hack The Jonas Brothers?!
 1 day ago
09.25.19
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
WATCH: Ed Sheeran And Khalid Perform ‘Beautiful People’
 1 day ago
09.25.19
Louis Tomlinson performs at Free Radio Hits Live
Louis Tomlinson Calls Losing His Mother & Sister…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner at the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hangar
Kylie Jenner Hospitalized For Severe Illness
 1 day ago
09.25.19
2010 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting - Backstage
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her 100-Pound Weight Loss…
 1 day ago
09.25.19
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Just Turned Hot Girl Summer…
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Pot of coffee brewing on automatic drip machine
Buccee’s Rated Best Gas Station Coffee
 2 days ago
09.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close