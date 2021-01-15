Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To The Raunchy Fun Of Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ [LISTEN]

“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty

Ariana Grande has teased for a while her “34+35” remix and on Thursday (January 14), the singer revealed the two guests would be two Break The Internet alums in Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. The remix is a follow-up to the 2020 video from Director X whereas the song title suggests, Grande is absolutely in her lusty bag.

Of course, Doja and Megan get NSFW to keep up with Grande’s chorus and equally deliver. The single comes from Grande’s latest album Positions which arrived last October. Since then, she’s gotten engaged, teamed with Mariah Carey for a Christmas collaboration and also given fans a Sweetener era concert movie for Netflix.

Press play on the “34+35” remix below.

Ariana Grande , doja cat , Megan Thee Stallion

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
“Birds of Prey: A Night of Music and Mayhem in HARLEYWOOD”
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Add To…
 3 hours ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 22 hours ago
01.14.21
Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘Home Alone 2’ Fans In…
 23 hours ago
01.14.21
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher died
Siegfried And Roy Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Passes Away…
 1 day ago
01.14.21
This Kid May Book First TV Role With…
 4 days ago
01.12.21
DaBaby Arrested In Los Angeles On Firearms Possession
 1 week ago
01.08.21
Snoop Dogg Goes Off The Top Rope With…
 1 week ago
01.08.21
Kimye Considering Divorce And Twitter Thinks Jeffree Star’s…
 1 week ago
01.06.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 1 week ago
01.05.21
The BRIT Awards 2020
New Couple Alert? Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde…
 2 weeks ago
01.04.21
Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew Pinsky Tests Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
12.30.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 2 weeks ago
12.30.20
‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin Released From Prison…
 2 weeks ago
12.29.20
The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Billie Eilish Set To Release New Album In…
 3 weeks ago
12.22.20
Photos
Close